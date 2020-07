Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Nicely updated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with lots of updates. Features new carpeting, updated fixtures, new tile in bathrooms, updated fixtures and fresh paint. Large kitchen features white cabinets, granite counters, stainless appliances, lots of storage, and a spacious dining area. Large private backyard is great for entertaining and features mature trees. Close to desirable Lake Highlands schools and just a short commute from Downtown Dallas