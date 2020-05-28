9611 Lakemont Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful updated Midway Hollow home! Spacious living open to dining w atrium doors to deck & huge fenced yard! Renovated kit w painted cabs, granite tile cntps & stainless appls inc gas range, micro, dw & refrig. Stacked washer&dryer in kit closet. Bath w updated fixtures. Attached 1-car gar. Hardwoods, recessed lights, 2-in blinds & great energy effic features inc replaced windows & upgraded insulation! Dogs under 20 pounds preferred and there will be a $40 per month pet rent in addition to $500 deposit. Current tenant moves out by 5-31-19.