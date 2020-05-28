All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 9611 Lakemont Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
9611 Lakemont Drive
Last updated May 3 2019 at 2:14 AM

9611 Lakemont Drive

9611 Lakemont Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9611 Lakemont Drive, Dallas, TX 75220
Midway Hollow

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful updated Midway Hollow home! Spacious living open to dining w atrium doors to deck & huge fenced yard! Renovated kit w painted cabs, granite tile cntps & stainless appls inc gas range, micro, dw & refrig. Stacked washer&dryer in kit closet. Bath w updated fixtures. Attached 1-car gar. Hardwoods, recessed lights, 2-in blinds & great energy effic features inc replaced windows & upgraded insulation! Dogs under 20 pounds preferred and there will be a $40 per month pet rent in addition to $500 deposit. Current tenant moves out by 5-31-19.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9611 Lakemont Drive have any available units?
9611 Lakemont Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9611 Lakemont Drive have?
Some of 9611 Lakemont Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9611 Lakemont Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9611 Lakemont Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9611 Lakemont Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9611 Lakemont Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9611 Lakemont Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9611 Lakemont Drive offers parking.
Does 9611 Lakemont Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9611 Lakemont Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9611 Lakemont Drive have a pool?
No, 9611 Lakemont Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9611 Lakemont Drive have accessible units?
No, 9611 Lakemont Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9611 Lakemont Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9611 Lakemont Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Soho Apartments
7610 Skillman St
Dallas, TX 75231
Tiburon
15411 Preston Rd
Dallas, TX 75248
Verandah Flats
7130 Gaston Ave
Dallas, TX 75214
Loft + Row
2110 N Peak St
Dallas, TX 75204
Axis at Wycliff
4343 Congress Ave
Dallas, TX 75219
La Salle
18725 Dallas Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75287
Cedarbrook
3750 Rosemeade Pky
Dallas, TX 75287
The 23
2370 Victory Ave
Dallas, TX 75219

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University