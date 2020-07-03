9535 Viewside Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Beautifully remodeled 4 bedroom, 3 bath home zoned to desirable Merriman Park Elementary! Open kitchen boasts quartz countertops, stainless steel double oven, Kitchenaid refrigerator, Bosch dishwasher, designer backsplash, & updated hardware. Recent updates include all countertops throughout home, tile in bathrooms, light fixtures, hardware, paint, & more! Master suite with separate marble vanities, walk-in closets, modern tub & separate shower. Ideal split 4th guest bedroom with half bath. Flex space off the main living makes a great sitting area, play area or office. Tons of great storage throughout the house. Large laundry room with sink. Spacious backyard with playscape & patio. Don’t miss this one!