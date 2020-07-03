All apartments in Dallas
Last updated April 23 2020 at 9:16 PM

9535 Viewside Drive

9535 Viewside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9535 Viewside Drive, Dallas, TX 75231
Lake Highlands

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Beautifully remodeled 4 bedroom, 3 bath home zoned to desirable Merriman Park Elementary! Open kitchen boasts quartz countertops, stainless steel double oven, Kitchenaid refrigerator, Bosch dishwasher, designer backsplash, & updated hardware. Recent updates include all countertops throughout home, tile in bathrooms, light fixtures, hardware, paint, & more! Master suite with separate marble vanities, walk-in closets, modern tub & separate shower. Ideal split 4th guest bedroom with half bath. Flex space off the main living makes a great sitting area, play area or office. Tons of great storage throughout the house. Large laundry room with sink. Spacious backyard with playscape & patio. Don’t miss this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9535 Viewside Drive have any available units?
9535 Viewside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9535 Viewside Drive have?
Some of 9535 Viewside Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9535 Viewside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9535 Viewside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9535 Viewside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9535 Viewside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 9535 Viewside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9535 Viewside Drive offers parking.
Does 9535 Viewside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9535 Viewside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9535 Viewside Drive have a pool?
No, 9535 Viewside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9535 Viewside Drive have accessible units?
No, 9535 Viewside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9535 Viewside Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9535 Viewside Drive has units with dishwashers.

