9495 Olde Towne Row
Last updated February 23 2020 at 6:13 AM

9495 Olde Towne Row

9495 Olde Towne Row · No Longer Available
Location

9495 Olde Towne Row, Dallas, TX 75227
Riverway Estates-Bruton Terrace

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This divine 2 bed, 1.5 Bath town home features a stove, dishwasher, disposal, ceiling fans, fire place and full size washer and dryer connections. More photos soon to come!

We are excited to offer $0 down deposit for this property. Satisfy your deposit requirement with Rhino, sign up begins at $5/ mo per thousand $1,000 in coverage. We will invite you once your application is approved by our leasing office.

Rental Terms: Rent: $875, Application Fee: $50, Available 4/10/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9495 Olde Towne Row have any available units?
9495 Olde Towne Row doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9495 Olde Towne Row have?
Some of 9495 Olde Towne Row's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9495 Olde Towne Row currently offering any rent specials?
9495 Olde Towne Row is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9495 Olde Towne Row pet-friendly?
Yes, 9495 Olde Towne Row is pet friendly.
Does 9495 Olde Towne Row offer parking?
No, 9495 Olde Towne Row does not offer parking.
Does 9495 Olde Towne Row have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9495 Olde Towne Row does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9495 Olde Towne Row have a pool?
No, 9495 Olde Towne Row does not have a pool.
Does 9495 Olde Towne Row have accessible units?
No, 9495 Olde Towne Row does not have accessible units.
Does 9495 Olde Towne Row have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9495 Olde Towne Row has units with dishwashers.

