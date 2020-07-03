All apartments in Dallas
Last updated August 15 2019 at 7:53 AM

9408 Jill Ln

9408 Jill Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9408 Jill Lane, Dallas, TX 75227
Riverway Estates-Bruton Terrace

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 2 bath home in Casa View includes ceiling fans, ceramic tile and hardwood flooring, W/D connections, appliances, central heat/air, and a fenced-in backyard with a 2-car garage. The home is located near area establishments including Family Dollar, Ann Richards STEAM Academy, Mesquite Memorial Stadium, West Mesquite High School, ALDI, Fiesta Mart and more. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.

This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner. Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed to abiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

Alden Short, Inc. is a leading Dallas-based property management company founded in 1976. As investors, we have managed more than 1,000 single-family homes and 2,500 apartment units across North Texas. With the incorporation of turn-key technology, state-of-the-art management, highly skilled maintenance technicians and a forward-thinking attitude, Alden Short maintains low vacancy rates with the highest quality tenants. For more information, visit ashortinc.com.

We partner with Citizen Home Solutions to provide our tenants with affordable utility rates. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured movers to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9408 Jill Ln have any available units?
9408 Jill Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9408 Jill Ln have?
Some of 9408 Jill Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9408 Jill Ln currently offering any rent specials?
9408 Jill Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9408 Jill Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 9408 Jill Ln is pet friendly.
Does 9408 Jill Ln offer parking?
Yes, 9408 Jill Ln offers parking.
Does 9408 Jill Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9408 Jill Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9408 Jill Ln have a pool?
No, 9408 Jill Ln does not have a pool.
Does 9408 Jill Ln have accessible units?
No, 9408 Jill Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 9408 Jill Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 9408 Jill Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

