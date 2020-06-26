9363 Hunters Creek Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher all utils included garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

FULLY FURNISHED, ALL BILLS PAID residential lease in Richardson ISD! This gorgeous home sits in a quiet, well established neighborhood in Dallas. The property is conveniently located near two of Dallas' main highways, making any commute a breeze.Recently renovated, this home boasts over 3,500 sq. ft. with brand new hardwood floors through out all common areas. The kitchen is open, updated and not lacking in quality, stainless steel appliances. The master and guest bedroom are located on the first floor with two additional guest rooms located on the second floor. A second living area, providing an additional 400 sq.ft., is the perfect space for a media room, game room, office or second master!