Last updated September 16 2019 at 11:01 PM

9363 Hunters Creek Drive

9363 Hunters Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9363 Hunters Creek Drive, Dallas, TX 75243
Lake Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
all utils included
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
FULLY FURNISHED, ALL BILLS PAID residential lease in Richardson ISD! This gorgeous home sits in a quiet, well established neighborhood in Dallas. The property is conveniently located near two of Dallas' main highways, making any commute a breeze.Recently renovated, this home boasts over 3,500 sq. ft. with brand new hardwood floors through out all common areas. The kitchen is open, updated and not lacking in quality, stainless steel appliances. The master and guest bedroom are located on the first floor with two additional guest rooms located on the second floor. A second living area, providing an additional 400 sq.ft., is the perfect space for a media room, game room, office or second master!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9363 Hunters Creek Drive have any available units?
9363 Hunters Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9363 Hunters Creek Drive have?
Some of 9363 Hunters Creek Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9363 Hunters Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9363 Hunters Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9363 Hunters Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9363 Hunters Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 9363 Hunters Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9363 Hunters Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 9363 Hunters Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9363 Hunters Creek Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9363 Hunters Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 9363 Hunters Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9363 Hunters Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 9363 Hunters Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9363 Hunters Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9363 Hunters Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.

