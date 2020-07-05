9221 Plano Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage hot tub

Beautifully updated home in the heart of Lake Highlands. Open concept living & dining flow seamlessly into kitchen area creating the perfect place for entertaining. Double sided fireplace can be enjoyed in both the living & dining areas. 3 bedrooms downstairs with spacious bedroom upstairs that could also function as a game room. Kitchen features new cabinetry, SS appliances and granite counters. Freshly painted both interior and exterior and updated bathrooms complete with new vanities. Enjoy outdoor entertaining on the covered patio, extended deck complete with hot tub. Outdoor shed is great for additional storage needs. Detached 2 car garage with 2 doors for easy access. Located in RISD and minutes from 635