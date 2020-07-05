All apartments in Dallas
Last updated October 13 2019 at 7:07 AM

9221 Plano Road

9221 Plano Road · No Longer Available
Location

9221 Plano Road, Dallas, TX 75238
Lake Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
hot tub
Beautifully updated home in the heart of Lake Highlands. Open concept living & dining flow seamlessly into kitchen area creating the perfect place for entertaining. Double sided fireplace can be enjoyed in both the living & dining areas. 3 bedrooms downstairs with spacious bedroom upstairs that could also function as a game room. Kitchen features new cabinetry, SS appliances and granite counters. Freshly painted both interior and exterior and updated bathrooms complete with new vanities. Enjoy outdoor entertaining on the covered patio, extended deck complete with hot tub. Outdoor shed is great for additional storage needs. Detached 2 car garage with 2 doors for easy access. Located in RISD and minutes from 635

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9221 Plano Road have any available units?
9221 Plano Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9221 Plano Road have?
Some of 9221 Plano Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9221 Plano Road currently offering any rent specials?
9221 Plano Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9221 Plano Road pet-friendly?
No, 9221 Plano Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 9221 Plano Road offer parking?
Yes, 9221 Plano Road offers parking.
Does 9221 Plano Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9221 Plano Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9221 Plano Road have a pool?
No, 9221 Plano Road does not have a pool.
Does 9221 Plano Road have accessible units?
No, 9221 Plano Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9221 Plano Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9221 Plano Road has units with dishwashers.

