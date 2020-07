Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated fireplace courtyard

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard

Super cute 2 story townhouse perfect for room mates. Bedroom and bath down, one up with a loft. Remodeled with new flooring, baths and kitchen. Washer and dryer and refrigerator stay. Cute courtyard in the back and front entry drive into the home.