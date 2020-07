Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities new construction

Extremely charming home convenient to Bishop Arts shopping and easy access to i35. This beautiful home features 3 beds and enormous backyard. The extensively updated kitchen features stainless appliances and opulent quartz countertops. new roof, new AC unit, new driveway, new siding, new fence, new windows, new flooring, new sheetrock walls, insulated exterior walls, new cabinets, new flooring. Come see this gorgeous home now!