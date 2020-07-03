9145 Emberglow Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court carport clubhouse game room parking pool tennis court

Rare opportunity to lease such a beautiful fully updated town home with a HUGE private backyard with a board on board fence! Gorgeous open concept kitchen featuring new granite counters, back splash, stainless steel appliances, and stainless steel appliances. Engineered floors all throughout living areas and custom light features throughout. Master bedroom has 2 walk in closets and bathroom with granite counters. Loft upstairs is very spacious and great for game room or a private retreat. Backyard is great for hosting family gatherings and only 200 ft from the tennis court. Home has a rear two car carport and you have access to 2 beautiful community pools, community center, and new basketball courts.