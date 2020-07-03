All apartments in Dallas
Last updated June 28 2019 at 2:22 AM

9145 Emberglow Lane

9145 Emberglow Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9145 Emberglow Lane, Dallas, TX 75243
Lake Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
carport
clubhouse
game room
parking
pool
tennis court
Rare opportunity to lease such a beautiful fully updated town home with a HUGE private backyard with a board on board fence! Gorgeous open concept kitchen featuring new granite counters, back splash, stainless steel appliances, and stainless steel appliances. Engineered floors all throughout living areas and custom light features throughout. Master bedroom has 2 walk in closets and bathroom with granite counters. Loft upstairs is very spacious and great for game room or a private retreat. Backyard is great for hosting family gatherings and only 200 ft from the tennis court. Home has a rear two car carport and you have access to 2 beautiful community pools, community center, and new basketball courts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9145 Emberglow Lane have any available units?
9145 Emberglow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9145 Emberglow Lane have?
Some of 9145 Emberglow Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9145 Emberglow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9145 Emberglow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9145 Emberglow Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9145 Emberglow Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 9145 Emberglow Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9145 Emberglow Lane offers parking.
Does 9145 Emberglow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9145 Emberglow Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9145 Emberglow Lane have a pool?
Yes, 9145 Emberglow Lane has a pool.
Does 9145 Emberglow Lane have accessible units?
No, 9145 Emberglow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9145 Emberglow Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9145 Emberglow Lane has units with dishwashers.

