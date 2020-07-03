All apartments in Dallas
9145 Boundbrook Avenue

9145 Boundbrook Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9145 Boundbrook Avenue, Dallas, TX 75243
Lake Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Boundbrook - Property Id: 220774

This is a charming 3 bedroom with a large living room, quaint kitchen, huge back yard with patio, and 1.5 bathrooms. The open floor plan is great for entertaining. It has new windows and beautiful new Casablanca ceiling fans and light fixtures. There is a huge front and back yard with a raised garden bed in the backyard. It's a very quiet neighborhood. Perfect for a couple or parents with children. Washer/dryer, stove, microwave, dishwasher, and fridge included. It is close to Presbyterian, Medical City, grocery stores, restaurants, and the White Rock Trail. Garage is attached, and there is plenty of street parking. House is available for rent on May 1st. Pets okay.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/220774
Property Id 220774

(RLNE5682160)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9145 Boundbrook Avenue have any available units?
9145 Boundbrook Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9145 Boundbrook Avenue have?
Some of 9145 Boundbrook Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9145 Boundbrook Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9145 Boundbrook Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9145 Boundbrook Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 9145 Boundbrook Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 9145 Boundbrook Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9145 Boundbrook Avenue offers parking.
Does 9145 Boundbrook Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9145 Boundbrook Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9145 Boundbrook Avenue have a pool?
No, 9145 Boundbrook Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9145 Boundbrook Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9145 Boundbrook Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9145 Boundbrook Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9145 Boundbrook Avenue has units with dishwashers.

