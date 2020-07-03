9145 Boundbrook Avenue

Amenities

Boundbrook - Property Id: 220774



This is a charming 3 bedroom with a large living room, quaint kitchen, huge back yard with patio, and 1.5 bathrooms. The open floor plan is great for entertaining. It has new windows and beautiful new Casablanca ceiling fans and light fixtures. There is a huge front and back yard with a raised garden bed in the backyard. It's a very quiet neighborhood. Perfect for a couple or parents with children. Washer/dryer, stove, microwave, dishwasher, and fridge included. It is close to Presbyterian, Medical City, grocery stores, restaurants, and the White Rock Trail. Garage is attached, and there is plenty of street parking. House is available for rent on May 1st. Pets okay.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/220774

