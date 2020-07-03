All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 910 Mount Auburn Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
910 Mount Auburn Avenue
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:31 PM

910 Mount Auburn Avenue

910 Mount Auburn Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

910 Mount Auburn Ave, Dallas, TX 75223
Mount Auborn

Amenities

granite counters
parking
oven
Unit Amenities
granite counters
oven
Property Amenities
parking
Older brick duplex with hardwoods. Granite counrtops. Two bedrooms, but pass thru one to get to the other. Fresh paint and some updating in kitchen in past. No dogs. Drive by before calling for showing.
$30 application fee per adult.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 910 Mount Auburn Avenue have any available units?
910 Mount Auburn Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 910 Mount Auburn Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
910 Mount Auburn Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 910 Mount Auburn Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 910 Mount Auburn Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 910 Mount Auburn Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 910 Mount Auburn Avenue offers parking.
Does 910 Mount Auburn Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 910 Mount Auburn Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 910 Mount Auburn Avenue have a pool?
No, 910 Mount Auburn Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 910 Mount Auburn Avenue have accessible units?
No, 910 Mount Auburn Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 910 Mount Auburn Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 910 Mount Auburn Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 910 Mount Auburn Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 910 Mount Auburn Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Best Cities for Families 2019
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Merc
1800 Main St
Dallas, TX 75201
Gables Villa Rosa
2650 Cedar Springs Rd
Dallas, TX 75201
L2 Uptown
2828 Lemmon Ave East
Dallas, TX 75204
Woodside Lane Apartments
9302 Forest Ln
Dallas, TX 75243
American Beauty Mill
2400 S Ervay St
Dallas, TX 75215
London
5601 Gaston Ave
Dallas, TX 75214
Martha's Vineyard Place
3110 Cedarplaza Ln
Dallas, TX 75235
VILLA
5808 Gaston Avenue
Dallas, TX 75214

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University