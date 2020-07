907 W Jefferson Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking media room

AMAZING & DESIRABLE UPSCALE AND HISTORIC 3000 SQUARE FOOT 2ND FLOOR LOFT APARTMENT IN THE HEART OF OAK CLIFF. LOCATED ABOVE RETAIL STORES AND ART GALLERY AT JEFFERSON. OPEN SPACIOUS LOFT SPACE WITH MODERN KITCHEN . TONS OF LIGHT FROM 4 BRIGHT WINDOWS FACING JEFFERSON BLVD. OVER- SIZED PRIVATE BATH, SHARED WASHER & DRYER WITH LOFT D. GATED ENTRY & DRIVEWAY BEHIND BLDG. REAR ENTRANCE TO UPSTAIRS APARTMENT ONLY. ONE CAR MAX PARKING IN BACK. JUST BLOCKS FROM THE TEXAS THEATER AND BISHOP-ARTS DISTRICT. ONE YEAR LEASE. $40 APP FEE PER ADULT.