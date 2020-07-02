904 Marilla Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets courtyard

Ready for move in! Beautiful, spacious townhome available in downtown Dallas. Located in a gated community with easy highway access. This property is right next to Farmers Market & just a few blocks from the Deep Ellum entertainment district.



Brand new carpet & paint throughout! Large open floor plan - perfect for entertaining! Three full bedrooms, all with attached bathrooms and walk in closets. Two car garage. Granite in kitchen & master. Built in office area with desk and bookshelves. Tons of storage space. Private fenced in courtyard & spacious rooftop deck with beautiful views of the Dallas skyline.