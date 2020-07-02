All apartments in Dallas
904 Marilla Court

904 Marilla Court · No Longer Available
Location

904 Marilla Court, Dallas, TX 75201
Downtown Dallas

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
courtyard
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Ready for move in! Beautiful, spacious townhome available in downtown Dallas. Located in a gated community with easy highway access. This property is right next to Farmers Market & just a few blocks from the Deep Ellum entertainment district.

Brand new carpet & paint throughout! Large open floor plan - perfect for entertaining! Three full bedrooms, all with attached bathrooms and walk in closets. Two car garage. Granite in kitchen & master. Built in office area with desk and bookshelves. Tons of storage space. Private fenced in courtyard & spacious rooftop deck with beautiful views of the Dallas skyline.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 904 Marilla Court have any available units?
904 Marilla Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 904 Marilla Court have?
Some of 904 Marilla Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 904 Marilla Court currently offering any rent specials?
904 Marilla Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 904 Marilla Court pet-friendly?
No, 904 Marilla Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 904 Marilla Court offer parking?
Yes, 904 Marilla Court offers parking.
Does 904 Marilla Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 904 Marilla Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 904 Marilla Court have a pool?
No, 904 Marilla Court does not have a pool.
Does 904 Marilla Court have accessible units?
No, 904 Marilla Court does not have accessible units.
Does 904 Marilla Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 904 Marilla Court has units with dishwashers.

