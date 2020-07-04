All apartments in Dallas
9029 Clearwater Drive

9029 Clearwater Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9029 Clearwater Drive, Dallas, TX 75243
Lake Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Richardson ISD. Well maintained home has it all. Wow, NO CARPET throughout the house! Starting with it's amazing location! The big kitchen with island and 2 open living areas are perfect for all your entertaining! new stove. The 3 bedrooms boast ceiling fans and plenty of closet space! The newly remodeled master bathroom will stun you with it's designer finishes! Step out back through the 2 sets of French doors to the amazing deck where all your summer BBQ's will take place! Other features include all new dual pane windows, cordless window shades, & energy efficient upgrades throughout. No furniture.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9029 Clearwater Drive have any available units?
9029 Clearwater Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9029 Clearwater Drive have?
Some of 9029 Clearwater Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9029 Clearwater Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9029 Clearwater Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9029 Clearwater Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9029 Clearwater Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 9029 Clearwater Drive offer parking?
No, 9029 Clearwater Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9029 Clearwater Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9029 Clearwater Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9029 Clearwater Drive have a pool?
No, 9029 Clearwater Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9029 Clearwater Drive have accessible units?
No, 9029 Clearwater Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9029 Clearwater Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9029 Clearwater Drive has units with dishwashers.

