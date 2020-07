Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

This beautiful Craftsman style home is in Little Forest Hills less than a mile from White Rock Lake and less than a block away from beautiful Casa Linda park. Gorgeous blonde oak floors, vaulted ceilings, canned lighting, plantation shutters, and a fireplace. The kit is fully equipped w a gas range, dishwasher, disposal, and refrigerator. A front loading very nice washer and dryer is also included. Gar converted to large home office or workshop.