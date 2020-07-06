All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 9006 Bryson Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
9006 Bryson Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9006 Bryson Drive

9006 Bryson Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Lake Highlands
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9006 Bryson Drive, Dallas, TX 75238
Lake Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
$200 per month REDUCTION in price! Charming, beautifully maintained home on a secluded corner lot. This gorgeous home boasts a spacious, open floor plan and an abundance of natural light through out! Beautifully updated kitchen complete with a breakfast bar. Three spacious bedrooms with generously sized closets. Expansive, fenced in backyard includes a large patio. Conveniently located in lake Highland school district and just minutes from White Rock Lake. This home has been meticulously maintained and is ready for you to move in and enjoy! Set up a time now to view this gorgeous home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9006 Bryson Drive have any available units?
9006 Bryson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9006 Bryson Drive have?
Some of 9006 Bryson Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9006 Bryson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9006 Bryson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9006 Bryson Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9006 Bryson Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 9006 Bryson Drive offer parking?
No, 9006 Bryson Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9006 Bryson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9006 Bryson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9006 Bryson Drive have a pool?
No, 9006 Bryson Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9006 Bryson Drive have accessible units?
No, 9006 Bryson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9006 Bryson Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9006 Bryson Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lookout at Lake Highlands
9330 Lookout Point
Dallas, TX 75231
IMT Prestonwood
15480 Dallas Parkway
Dallas, TX 75248
Magnolia on Gilbert Apartments
4020 Gilbert Ave
Dallas, TX 75219
The Brownstones Townhome Apartments
13907 Montfort Dr
Dallas, TX 75240
Crest at Park Central
7929 Churchill Way
Dallas, TX 75251
Camden Victory Park
2787 N Houston St
Dallas, TX 75219
Gables Mirabella
2600 Cole Ave
Dallas, TX 75201
The 23
2370 Victory Ave
Dallas, TX 75219

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University