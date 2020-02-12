8935 Cartagena Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Gorgeous, Remodeled home. VACANT AND MOVE IN READY! Very Sharp, super clean! TILE FLOORS throughout downstairs. New Carpet upstairs. Granite, new fixtures, recessed lighting in kitchen. Stainless Steel Refrigerator stays. Completely remodeled baths with all new fixtures. This home also features All new energy-efficient windows & updated HVAC to help save on energy bills. Newly fenced back yard with large shade tree. $50 Application Fee for each Adult 18 & over. Due to COVID-19 concerns & as a courtesy to all parties, no showings are allowed to anyone who has been exposed to the virus, recently traveled out of the country, or who has flu-like symptoms. Please use wipes at property on door knobs & switches.