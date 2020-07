Amenities

Ideally located near White Rock Lake, this never leased before renovated Lake Highlands custom within RISD is a rare find. Resting on a mature treed oasis, this gem offers great curb appeal, a detached studio-workshop-one car garage space and plenty of driveway parking. One will admire the HDTV style kitchen with gas cooking and the adjacent open living space. New roof, new windows, gleaming hardwood floors & custom blinds make this home move-in ready. Small pets okay.