Dallas, TX
8823 San Benito Way
Last updated November 25 2019 at 11:13 PM

8823 San Benito Way

8823 San Benito Way · No Longer Available
Location

8823 San Benito Way, Dallas, TX 75218
Casa Linda-Casa View

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This Little Forest Hills home has been totally remodeled and is very close to White Rock Lake and Casa Linda and Lakewood shopping and restaurants. Kit fully equipped with range, oven, dishwasher, disposal, fridge, and microwave oven. Large living room with hardwood floors and double door leading to large wood deck in beautiful backyard with lots of trees. Also has two storage buildings. Credit, criminal background, job verification, and landlord references checked. No overly large or aggressive breeds of dogs considered. You will love living in Little Forest Hills where your friends are your neighbors and your neighbors are your friends!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8823 San Benito Way have any available units?
8823 San Benito Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 8823 San Benito Way have?
Some of 8823 San Benito Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8823 San Benito Way currently offering any rent specials?
8823 San Benito Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8823 San Benito Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 8823 San Benito Way is pet friendly.
Does 8823 San Benito Way offer parking?
Yes, 8823 San Benito Way offers parking.
Does 8823 San Benito Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8823 San Benito Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8823 San Benito Way have a pool?
No, 8823 San Benito Way does not have a pool.
Does 8823 San Benito Way have accessible units?
No, 8823 San Benito Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8823 San Benito Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8823 San Benito Way has units with dishwashers.

