8823 San Benito Way

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This Little Forest Hills home has been totally remodeled and is very close to White Rock Lake and Casa Linda and Lakewood shopping and restaurants. Kit fully equipped with range, oven, dishwasher, disposal, fridge, and microwave oven. Large living room with hardwood floors and double door leading to large wood deck in beautiful backyard with lots of trees. Also has two storage buildings. Credit, criminal background, job verification, and landlord references checked. No overly large or aggressive breeds of dogs considered. You will love living in Little Forest Hills where your friends are your neighbors and your neighbors are your friends!