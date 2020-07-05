Rent Calculator
Location
8812 Lanarkshire Drive, Dallas, TX 75238
Lake Highlands
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
Property Amenities
parking
Very nice 3 bedroom 2 bath home with large bonus room! Features original hardwood floors throughout, large kitchen, nice size backyard and plenty of parking space in back.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8812 Lanarkshire Drive have any available units?
8812 Lanarkshire Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8812 Lanarkshire Drive have?
Some of 8812 Lanarkshire Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8812 Lanarkshire Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8812 Lanarkshire Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8812 Lanarkshire Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8812 Lanarkshire Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 8812 Lanarkshire Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8812 Lanarkshire Drive offers parking.
Does 8812 Lanarkshire Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8812 Lanarkshire Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8812 Lanarkshire Drive have a pool?
No, 8812 Lanarkshire Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8812 Lanarkshire Drive have accessible units?
No, 8812 Lanarkshire Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8812 Lanarkshire Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8812 Lanarkshire Drive has units with dishwashers.
