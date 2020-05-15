All apartments in Dallas
Last updated July 26 2019 at 6:53 AM

8810 Diceman Drive

8810 Diceman Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8810 Diceman Drive, Dallas, TX 75218
Casa Linda-Casa View

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully renovated White Rock Lake home in Little Forest Hills. Remodeled Kitchen with Quartz countertops, new cabinets, appliances, dishwasher, eat-in bar and more! Washer & Dryer included, remodeled Bathroom, new light fixtures, central heat & air, ceiling fans & hardwoods throughout. Large front porch and covered back porch, large fenced yard and detached garage with New Garage Door and opener. Close to Dallas Arboretum, jogging and bike trails, restaurants, shopping and more! This one is a must see, don't let it pass you by! Tenant to verify all information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8810 Diceman Drive have any available units?
8810 Diceman Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 8810 Diceman Drive have?
Some of 8810 Diceman Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8810 Diceman Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8810 Diceman Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8810 Diceman Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8810 Diceman Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 8810 Diceman Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8810 Diceman Drive offers parking.
Does 8810 Diceman Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8810 Diceman Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8810 Diceman Drive have a pool?
No, 8810 Diceman Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8810 Diceman Drive have accessible units?
No, 8810 Diceman Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8810 Diceman Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8810 Diceman Drive has units with dishwashers.

