8810 Diceman Drive

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully renovated White Rock Lake home in Little Forest Hills. Remodeled Kitchen with Quartz countertops, new cabinets, appliances, dishwasher, eat-in bar and more! Washer & Dryer included, remodeled Bathroom, new light fixtures, central heat & air, ceiling fans & hardwoods throughout. Large front porch and covered back porch, large fenced yard and detached garage with New Garage Door and opener. Close to Dallas Arboretum, jogging and bike trails, restaurants, shopping and more! This one is a must see, don't let it pass you by! Tenant to verify all information.