Rare 2 story Townhouse! Executive home in gated community near White Rock Lake, Lakewood shopping, Arboretum, dining and minutes from downtown Dallas. Corner unit and former model with lots of windows plus extra parking. Master bedroom has huge closet. Granite counter tops in kitchen and both baths. Kitchen features breakfast bar, SS appliances and is open to large living area with gas log fireplace and hardwoods. Attached garage and ceiling fans.