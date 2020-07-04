8787 Rexfordd Drive

Beautifully remodeled and refreshed in 2014. Open floor plan, high ceilings, large energy efficient windows, must see. Hardwood floors, custom bathrooms, expansive backyard and large deck, all close to the medical district and Love Field.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
