8787 Rexfordd Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautifully remodeled and refreshed in 2014. Open floor plan, high ceilings, large energy efficient windows, must see. Hardwood floors, custom bathrooms, expansive backyard and large deck, all close to the medical district and Love Field.