Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

New carpet! Very spacious and modern townhome conveniently located near Royal, 635 and 75, 3 beds up, office down, 2 dining areas, large living room, 2 car garage, hardwood floor throughout the first floor, Open floor plan great for entertaining, Corner lot in quiet neighborhood, Close to major employment, shopping, uptown and downtown, washer, dryer and refrigerator currently in garage stay. Good credit is a must. No pet please.