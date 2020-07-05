All apartments in Dallas
Last updated April 30 2019 at 5:31 AM

8706 Kingspoint Drive

8706 Kingspoint Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8706 Kingspoint Drive, Dallas, TX 75238
Lake Highlands

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newly Remodeled. Updated Kitchen. Brand new appliances. Granite counter tops. Enlarged pantry. Bathrooms remodeled, all new fixtures and vanities. Master bath, enlarged shower. Master bedroom, newly added walk in closet. Added new utility closet inside; prior in garage. New carpet in bedrooms. New wood floors, living room, family room and wood ceramic tile in kitchen. Brand new energy windows installed throughout home. All new interior doors through out the house as well as new french door leading to an oversized backyard. Also a total Brand new roof. Close to downtown, white Rock lake, and all major highways accessible. A must see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8706 Kingspoint Drive have any available units?
8706 Kingspoint Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 8706 Kingspoint Drive have?
Some of 8706 Kingspoint Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8706 Kingspoint Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8706 Kingspoint Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8706 Kingspoint Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8706 Kingspoint Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 8706 Kingspoint Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8706 Kingspoint Drive offers parking.
Does 8706 Kingspoint Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8706 Kingspoint Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8706 Kingspoint Drive have a pool?
No, 8706 Kingspoint Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8706 Kingspoint Drive have accessible units?
No, 8706 Kingspoint Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8706 Kingspoint Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8706 Kingspoint Drive has units with dishwashers.

