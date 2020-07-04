All apartments in Dallas
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:01 AM

8704 Lockhaven Drive

8704 Lockhaven Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8704 Lockhaven Drive, Dallas, TX 75238
Lake Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Bright and charming 3 bed, 2 bath home for lease in the L Streets near White Rock Lake. Richardson ISD schools. Third bedroom could be used as second living space. Well-maintained with recent updates including a new roof and fresh paint. Original hardwood floors will be refinished and the garage door, track, and motor will be replaced. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer stays! Large, fenced backyard with tons of grass and shade. House is pre-wired for security system. Lots to love in this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8704 Lockhaven Drive have any available units?
8704 Lockhaven Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 8704 Lockhaven Drive have?
Some of 8704 Lockhaven Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8704 Lockhaven Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8704 Lockhaven Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8704 Lockhaven Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8704 Lockhaven Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 8704 Lockhaven Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8704 Lockhaven Drive offers parking.
Does 8704 Lockhaven Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8704 Lockhaven Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8704 Lockhaven Drive have a pool?
No, 8704 Lockhaven Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8704 Lockhaven Drive have accessible units?
No, 8704 Lockhaven Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8704 Lockhaven Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8704 Lockhaven Drive has units with dishwashers.

