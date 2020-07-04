8704 Lockhaven Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Bright and charming 3 bed, 2 bath home for lease in the L Streets near White Rock Lake. Richardson ISD schools. Third bedroom could be used as second living space. Well-maintained with recent updates including a new roof and fresh paint. Original hardwood floors will be refinished and the garage door, track, and motor will be replaced. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer stays! Large, fenced backyard with tons of grass and shade. House is pre-wired for security system. Lots to love in this one!