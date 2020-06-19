8647 Wingate Drive

Amenities

To Contact the listing agent Directly or Schedule a private tour, text LUCIDOTEAM to 59559. Home Completely Remodeled 2019! Beautiful Mediterranean Home! Located adjacent to a nature preserve, secluded within the heart of Dallas! Custom Features Include hardwood floors, Granite Kitchen, 5 Burner Gas Cooktop & SS Appliances. Gorgeous Downstairs Master, Private Study & Media Room. 3 Bedrooms and Game Room finish out the 2nd floor! Incredible Backyard paradise. Media Room Can be Used as 5th Bedroom.