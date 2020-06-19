All apartments in Dallas
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

8647 Wingate Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8647 Wingate Drive, Dallas, TX 75209
Bluffview

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
To Contact the listing agent Directly or Schedule a private tour, text LUCIDOTEAM to 59559. Home Completely Remodeled 2019! Beautiful Mediterranean Home! Located adjacent to a nature preserve, secluded within the heart of Dallas! Custom Features Include hardwood floors, Granite Kitchen, 5 Burner Gas Cooktop & SS Appliances. Gorgeous Downstairs Master, Private Study & Media Room. 3 Bedrooms and Game Room finish out the 2nd floor! Incredible Backyard paradise. Media Room Can be Used as 5th Bedroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8647 Wingate Drive have any available units?
8647 Wingate Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 8647 Wingate Drive have?
Some of 8647 Wingate Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8647 Wingate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8647 Wingate Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8647 Wingate Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8647 Wingate Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 8647 Wingate Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8647 Wingate Drive offers parking.
Does 8647 Wingate Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8647 Wingate Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8647 Wingate Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8647 Wingate Drive has a pool.
Does 8647 Wingate Drive have accessible units?
No, 8647 Wingate Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8647 Wingate Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8647 Wingate Drive has units with dishwashers.

