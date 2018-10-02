All apartments in Dallas
Last updated August 13 2019

8642 Craige Dr

8642 Craige Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8642 Craige Drive, Dallas, TX 75217
Pleasant Grove

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
concierge
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
carport
concierge
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 2 bed, 1 bath home in Pleasant Grove features laminate and vinyl flooring, ceiling fans, central heat/air, a detached garage with off-street parking, and a fenced-in backyard. The home is near a variety of establishments including Food Land, Lake June Thrift, Boost Mobile, various nail salons and auto body shops, plus the bus line, Holcomb Park and John W Adams Elementary School. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.

Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured moved to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.

Alden Short, Inc. is a leading Dallas-based property management company founded in 1976. As investors, we have managed more than 1,000 single-family homes and 2,500 apartment units across North Texas. With the incorporation of turn-key technology, state-of-the-art management, highly skilled maintenance technicians and a forward-thinking attitude, Alden Short maintains low vacancy rates with the highest quality tenants. For more information, visit ashortinc.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
