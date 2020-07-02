All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8630 Santa Clara Drive

8630 Santa Clara Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8630 Santa Clara Drive, Dallas, TX 75218
Casa Linda-Casa View

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
LITTLE FOREST HILLS! Sweet home that has been fully updated and has it all! The kitchen boasts a wine fridge, granite counters, stainless appliances and maple cabinets. The open floor plan consists of two living areas and a sweet dining area. The large bathroom has granite counters, waterfall sink, separate tub and shower with slate tile wall. Walk through the french doors off the kitchen and enter the massive lush backyard with storage shed, chicken coop, garden and deck that is wired for TV and sound. Refinished hardwood floors, wood fence, floored attic, double paned windows, refinished fireplace, gutters, installed canned lights are just some of the updates. Don't miss out on this one. It will go fast!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8630 Santa Clara Drive have any available units?
8630 Santa Clara Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 8630 Santa Clara Drive have?
Some of 8630 Santa Clara Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8630 Santa Clara Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8630 Santa Clara Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8630 Santa Clara Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8630 Santa Clara Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 8630 Santa Clara Drive offer parking?
No, 8630 Santa Clara Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8630 Santa Clara Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8630 Santa Clara Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8630 Santa Clara Drive have a pool?
No, 8630 Santa Clara Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8630 Santa Clara Drive have accessible units?
No, 8630 Santa Clara Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8630 Santa Clara Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8630 Santa Clara Drive has units with dishwashers.

