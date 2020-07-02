8630 Santa Clara Drive

Amenities

LITTLE FOREST HILLS! Sweet home that has been fully updated and has it all! The kitchen boasts a wine fridge, granite counters, stainless appliances and maple cabinets. The open floor plan consists of two living areas and a sweet dining area. The large bathroom has granite counters, waterfall sink, separate tub and shower with slate tile wall. Walk through the french doors off the kitchen and enter the massive lush backyard with storage shed, chicken coop, garden and deck that is wired for TV and sound. Refinished hardwood floors, wood fence, floored attic, double paned windows, refinished fireplace, gutters, installed canned lights are just some of the updates. Don't miss out on this one. It will go fast!