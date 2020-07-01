8630 Forest Green Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

Nice home with 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathroom and 2 master bedrooms 1 up and 1 down. Many updates include interior paint, granite in kitchen and bathrooms. New fixtures added and recess lighting in living room. In ground pool with Jacuzzi, custom built ins, refrigerator, microwave and washing machine stay, wood beams, game room has bar with sink, balcony off of up stairs master, master up has double sinks, separate tub and shower, jack and jill bathroom downstairs. Much more. Nice home, must see. Tenant to verify room sizes and schools.