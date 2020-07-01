All apartments in Dallas
Last updated May 19 2020 at 3:41 AM

8630 Forest Green Drive

8630 Forest Green Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8630 Forest Green Drive, Dallas, TX 75243
Lake Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
Nice home with 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathroom and 2 master bedrooms 1 up and 1 down. Many updates include interior paint, granite in kitchen and bathrooms. New fixtures added and recess lighting in living room. In ground pool with Jacuzzi, custom built ins, refrigerator, microwave and washing machine stay, wood beams, game room has bar with sink, balcony off of up stairs master, master up has double sinks, separate tub and shower, jack and jill bathroom downstairs. Much more. Nice home, must see. Tenant to verify room sizes and schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8630 Forest Green Drive have any available units?
8630 Forest Green Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 8630 Forest Green Drive have?
Some of 8630 Forest Green Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8630 Forest Green Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8630 Forest Green Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8630 Forest Green Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8630 Forest Green Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 8630 Forest Green Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8630 Forest Green Drive offers parking.
Does 8630 Forest Green Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8630 Forest Green Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8630 Forest Green Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8630 Forest Green Drive has a pool.
Does 8630 Forest Green Drive have accessible units?
No, 8630 Forest Green Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8630 Forest Green Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8630 Forest Green Drive has units with dishwashers.

