Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

8625 Baumgarten Drive

8625 Baumgarten Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8625 Baumgarten Drive, Dallas, TX 75228

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
WOW! Imagine coming home to this beautiful remodeled 4 BEDROOM home with high ceilings & flawless design. As you walk in underneath the CEDAR ENTRY you see friends & family gathered in the living room that flows seamlessly to the updated quartz countertop kitchen & out to the covered back patio. You imagine relaxing in the shade of your covered patio while kids play in the yard. MOVE-IN READY home in East Dallas is crisp & clean with great natural light, fabulous open floor plan & even its own laundry room! Friends & family will be impressed with this 4 BED 2 bath DREAM HOME. New HVAC, new cabinets, huge master closet & dreamy master suite. Impressive list of upgrades is too many to name. Don't miss out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8625 Baumgarten Drive have any available units?
8625 Baumgarten Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 8625 Baumgarten Drive have?
Some of 8625 Baumgarten Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8625 Baumgarten Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8625 Baumgarten Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8625 Baumgarten Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8625 Baumgarten Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 8625 Baumgarten Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8625 Baumgarten Drive offers parking.
Does 8625 Baumgarten Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8625 Baumgarten Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8625 Baumgarten Drive have a pool?
No, 8625 Baumgarten Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8625 Baumgarten Drive have accessible units?
No, 8625 Baumgarten Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8625 Baumgarten Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8625 Baumgarten Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

