8625 Baumgarten Drive

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

WOW! Imagine coming home to this beautiful remodeled 4 BEDROOM home with high ceilings & flawless design. As you walk in underneath the CEDAR ENTRY you see friends & family gathered in the living room that flows seamlessly to the updated quartz countertop kitchen & out to the covered back patio. You imagine relaxing in the shade of your covered patio while kids play in the yard. MOVE-IN READY home in East Dallas is crisp & clean with great natural light, fabulous open floor plan & even its own laundry room! Friends & family will be impressed with this 4 BED 2 bath DREAM HOME. New HVAC, new cabinets, huge master closet & dreamy master suite. Impressive list of upgrades is too many to name. Don't miss out!