8624 Old Homestead Dr

This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 2 bath home in Pleasant Grove has been updated with new flooring, ceiling fan, fresh paint, central heat/air, a large fenced backyard and driveway parking! [SBH-C] The home is just a few streets from Crawford Memorial Park, full of outdoor fun including gardens, paved trails, a playground, and athletic fields. It's just a short drive to William M Anderson Elementary, and very close to shopping, dining, and the DART station for an easy commute! It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.



