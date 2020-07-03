All apartments in Dallas
Last updated September 13 2019

8624 Old Homestead Dr

8624 Old Homestead Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8624 Old Homestead Drive, Dallas, TX 75217
Pleasant Grove

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 2 bath home in Pleasant Grove has been updated with new flooring, ceiling fan, fresh paint, central heat/air, a large fenced backyard and driveway parking! [SBH-C] The home is just a few streets from Crawford Memorial Park, full of outdoor fun including gardens, paved trails, a playground, and athletic fields. It's just a short drive to William M Anderson Elementary, and very close to shopping, dining, and the DART station for an easy commute! It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.

This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner. Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed to abiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Does 8624 Old Homestead Dr have any available units?
8624 Old Homestead Dr doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 8624 Old Homestead Dr have?
Some of 8624 Old Homestead Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8624 Old Homestead Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8624 Old Homestead Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8624 Old Homestead Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8624 Old Homestead Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8624 Old Homestead Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8624 Old Homestead Dr offers parking.
Does 8624 Old Homestead Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8624 Old Homestead Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8624 Old Homestead Dr have a pool?
No, 8624 Old Homestead Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8624 Old Homestead Dr have accessible units?
No, 8624 Old Homestead Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8624 Old Homestead Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 8624 Old Homestead Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

