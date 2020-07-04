All apartments in Dallas
8555 Fair Oaks Crossing

8555 Fair Oaks Crossing · No Longer Available
Location

8555 Fair Oaks Crossing, Dallas, TX 75243
Lake Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
If you need to lease in a great Dallas location this is it. Darling 2nd story unit is just minutes from US- 75. Galley kitchen has granite counters, nice backsplash, SS dishwasher and oven. Washer dryer, refrigerator in unit. No carpet. Tile flooring in kitchen. Hardwood floors throughout rest of condo. Nice sized bedrooms and closets. French doors lead to nice balcony. You will love the high ceilings, dining space and lots of natural light. Per HOA 1 pet per unit not to exceed 25lbs. Case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8555 Fair Oaks Crossing have any available units?
8555 Fair Oaks Crossing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 8555 Fair Oaks Crossing have?
Some of 8555 Fair Oaks Crossing's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8555 Fair Oaks Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
8555 Fair Oaks Crossing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8555 Fair Oaks Crossing pet-friendly?
Yes, 8555 Fair Oaks Crossing is pet friendly.
Does 8555 Fair Oaks Crossing offer parking?
Yes, 8555 Fair Oaks Crossing offers parking.
Does 8555 Fair Oaks Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8555 Fair Oaks Crossing offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8555 Fair Oaks Crossing have a pool?
Yes, 8555 Fair Oaks Crossing has a pool.
Does 8555 Fair Oaks Crossing have accessible units?
No, 8555 Fair Oaks Crossing does not have accessible units.
Does 8555 Fair Oaks Crossing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8555 Fair Oaks Crossing has units with dishwashers.

