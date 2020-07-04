8555 Fair Oaks Crossing

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool

If you need to lease in a great Dallas location this is it. Darling 2nd story unit is just minutes from US- 75. Galley kitchen has granite counters, nice backsplash, SS dishwasher and oven. Washer dryer, refrigerator in unit. No carpet. Tile flooring in kitchen. Hardwood floors throughout rest of condo. Nice sized bedrooms and closets. French doors lead to nice balcony. You will love the high ceilings, dining space and lots of natural light. Per HOA 1 pet per unit not to exceed 25lbs. Case by case basis.