8510 Craighill Avenue

Modern Home* Unfurnished* NO PET POLICY* Close to Airport*4* 3.5* 2 * Hugh Living open concept* Entertainers Delight Kitchen* Light Luxurious Quartz Countertops w Breakfast Bar* Giant Island* Master Down w Spa Bath & Separate Shower* Dressers Delight Closet* Peaceful Upstairs Balcony* Split Bedrooms Up* Stained Privacy Fence* Sprinkler System* Hugh Backyard w Majestic Oak Tree* Security System w Smart Home System w App* Tankless Water Heater.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
