Dallas, TX
8510 Craighill Avenue
Last updated April 1 2020 at 12:09 AM

8510 Craighill Avenue

8510 Craighill Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8510 Craighill Avenue, Dallas, TX 75209
Bluffview

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
Modern Home* Unfurnished* NO PET POLICY* Close to Airport*4* 3.5* 2 * Hugh Living open concept* Entertainers Delight Kitchen* Light Luxurious Quartz Countertops w Breakfast Bar* Giant Island* Master Down w Spa Bath & Separate Shower* Dressers Delight Closet* Peaceful Upstairs Balcony* Split Bedrooms Up* Stained Privacy Fence* Sprinkler System* Hugh Backyard w Majestic Oak Tree* Security System w Smart Home System w App* Tankless Water Heater.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8510 Craighill Avenue have any available units?
8510 Craighill Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 8510 Craighill Avenue have?
Some of 8510 Craighill Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8510 Craighill Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8510 Craighill Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8510 Craighill Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8510 Craighill Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 8510 Craighill Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8510 Craighill Avenue offers parking.
Does 8510 Craighill Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8510 Craighill Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8510 Craighill Avenue have a pool?
No, 8510 Craighill Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8510 Craighill Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8510 Craighill Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8510 Craighill Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8510 Craighill Avenue has units with dishwashers.

