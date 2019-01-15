All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8503 Briarwood Lane

8503 Briarwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8503 Briarwood Lane, Dallas, TX 75209
Inwood-Northwest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Imagine being able to live in a beautiful updated cottage, surrounded by multi-million dollar homes in the heart of Bluffview! Light-filled sunoom entry. Large living open to formal dining with charming corner built-ins. Great kitchen with painted cabs, granite countertops, marble flooring & stainless appliances including gas range, dishwasher & refrigerator. Comfortable den or study adjoins the kitchen & has laundry closet with full size washer & dryer included! Two spacious bedrooms & attractive recently renovated bath with linen cabinet. Large reconstructed deck & fenced yard. Beautiful dark stained hardwoods, fresh paint inside & out, replaced rear fence,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8503 Briarwood Lane have any available units?
8503 Briarwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 8503 Briarwood Lane have?
Some of 8503 Briarwood Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8503 Briarwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8503 Briarwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8503 Briarwood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8503 Briarwood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 8503 Briarwood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8503 Briarwood Lane offers parking.
Does 8503 Briarwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8503 Briarwood Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8503 Briarwood Lane have a pool?
No, 8503 Briarwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8503 Briarwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 8503 Briarwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8503 Briarwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8503 Briarwood Lane has units with dishwashers.

