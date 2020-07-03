All apartments in Dallas
Last updated January 6 2020 at 10:20 PM

8371 San Leandro Drive

8371 San Leandro Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8371 San Leandro Drive, Dallas, TX 75218
Forest Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Great unfurnished home for rent! This beautiful contemporary home nestled on .72 acres with lush natural landscaping, spectacular swimming pool and spa is located in the Forest Hills section of East Dallas near Lakewood. Within walking distance of White Rock Lake and the Dallas Arboretum, this home is also available for a short term lease fully furnished. Other amenities include the state of the art kitchen with Viking and Sub-Zero appliances, Sonos sound system throughout, and oversized 2-car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8371 San Leandro Drive have any available units?
8371 San Leandro Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 8371 San Leandro Drive have?
Some of 8371 San Leandro Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8371 San Leandro Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8371 San Leandro Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8371 San Leandro Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8371 San Leandro Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 8371 San Leandro Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8371 San Leandro Drive offers parking.
Does 8371 San Leandro Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8371 San Leandro Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8371 San Leandro Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8371 San Leandro Drive has a pool.
Does 8371 San Leandro Drive have accessible units?
No, 8371 San Leandro Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8371 San Leandro Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8371 San Leandro Drive has units with dishwashers.

