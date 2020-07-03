836 N Madison Ave - #2

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

LOCATION! Walk to Bishops Art and cool shopping.



Fully renovated with stainless steel appliances. Includes refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, gas oven & stove top. Granite countertops, hardwood floors, central heating and air, tankless gas water heater, new energy efficient windows installed throughout. Ceiling fans in all the rooms. Each floor has it's own washer and dryer as well.



Renting at $1,400/month. Security Deposit is $1,400. Pets allowed; $300 nonrefundable deposit PER pet. There is fenced in backyard with gated and covered parking, 1 spot per unit available.

Recently remodeled four-plex with granite counter tops and stainless appliances four blocks away from the heart of Bishop Arts. Has covered parking with a gated backyard and automatic gate. Appliances included: refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, gas stove and oven, and washer/dryer.