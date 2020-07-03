All apartments in Dallas
Last updated February 11 2020

836 N Madison Ave - #2

836 North Madison Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

836 North Madison Avenue, Dallas, TX 75208
Kidd Springs

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
LOCATION! Walk to Bishops Art and cool shopping.

Fully renovated with stainless steel appliances. Includes refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, gas oven & stove top. Granite countertops, hardwood floors, central heating and air, tankless gas water heater, new energy efficient windows installed throughout. Ceiling fans in all the rooms. Each floor has it's own washer and dryer as well.

Renting at $1,400/month. Security Deposit is $1,400. Pets allowed; $300 nonrefundable deposit PER pet. There is fenced in backyard with gated and covered parking, 1 spot per unit available.
Recently remodeled four-plex with granite counter tops and stainless appliances four blocks away from the heart of Bishop Arts. Has covered parking with a gated backyard and automatic gate. Appliances included: refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, gas stove and oven, and washer/dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 836 N Madison Ave - #2 have any available units?
836 N Madison Ave - #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 836 N Madison Ave - #2 have?
Some of 836 N Madison Ave - #2's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 836 N Madison Ave - #2 currently offering any rent specials?
836 N Madison Ave - #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 836 N Madison Ave - #2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 836 N Madison Ave - #2 is pet friendly.
Does 836 N Madison Ave - #2 offer parking?
Yes, 836 N Madison Ave - #2 offers parking.
Does 836 N Madison Ave - #2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 836 N Madison Ave - #2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 836 N Madison Ave - #2 have a pool?
No, 836 N Madison Ave - #2 does not have a pool.
Does 836 N Madison Ave - #2 have accessible units?
No, 836 N Madison Ave - #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 836 N Madison Ave - #2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 836 N Madison Ave - #2 has units with dishwashers.

