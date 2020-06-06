All apartments in Dallas
Dallas, TX
8328 Nisqually Street
Last updated May 20 2019 at 11:46 AM

8328 Nisqually Street

8328 Nisqually Street · No Longer Available
Location

8328 Nisqually Street, Dallas, TX 75217
Pleasant Grove

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
concierge
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
concierge
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 2 bed, 1 bath home in Pleasant Grove includes ceiling fans, central heat/air, laminate and vinyl flooring, W/D connections, driveway parking and a fenced-in backyard. The home is located near Lake June and Buckner Blvd, where you'll find establishments including El Rancho Supermercado, Goodwill, Food Land, Griff's Hamburgers, Bank of America, Pizza Patron, AutoZone and much more. It's a quick walk to Pleasant Grove Stadium and Holcomb Park, and a short drive to Crawford Memorial Park, full of trails, creeks, and a public water park! It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.

Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured moved to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.

Alden Short, Inc. is a leading Dallas-based property management company founded in 1976. As investors, we have managed more than 1,000 single-family homes and 2,500 apartment units across North Texas. With the incorporation of turn-key technology, state-of-the-art management, highly skilled maintenance technicians and a forward-thinking attitude, Alden Short maintains low vacancy rates with the highest quality tenants. For more information, visit ashortinc.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8328 Nisqually Street have any available units?
8328 Nisqually Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 8328 Nisqually Street have?
Some of 8328 Nisqually Street's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8328 Nisqually Street currently offering any rent specials?
8328 Nisqually Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8328 Nisqually Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8328 Nisqually Street is pet friendly.
Does 8328 Nisqually Street offer parking?
Yes, 8328 Nisqually Street offers parking.
Does 8328 Nisqually Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8328 Nisqually Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8328 Nisqually Street have a pool?
No, 8328 Nisqually Street does not have a pool.
Does 8328 Nisqually Street have accessible units?
No, 8328 Nisqually Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8328 Nisqually Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8328 Nisqually Street does not have units with dishwashers.

