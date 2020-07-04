All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8320 Tenino Street

8320 Tenino Street · No Longer Available
Location

8320 Tenino Street, Dallas, TX 75217
Pleasant Grove

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
concierge
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
concierge
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 2 bed, 1 bath home in Pleasant Grove features brand new laminate and vinyl flooring, new paint, new cabinets in the kitchen and bathroom, new energy efficient windows, ceiling fans throughout, central heat/air, a one-car garage and a fenced-in backyard for pets. The home is near the intersection of Lake June Rd and Buckner Blvd, so you will have easy access to everything you'd need; El Rancho Supermercado, Goodwill, Griff's Hamburgers, Holcomb Park Pleasant Grove Stadiu, and John Q. Adams Elementary School!

Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured movers to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.

Alden Short, Inc., a Dallas-based property management company, is a leader in providing affordable rental homes and apartments in North Texas. Founded in 1976, Alden Short has acquired more than 45 apartment complexes and 1,000 rental homes, bringing the total portfolio to just under 2,500 units. Through our second-chance leasing process, we afford the opportunity to those with negative background to find safe, affordable and quality housing. For more information, visit www.ashortinc.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8320 Tenino Street have any available units?
8320 Tenino Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 8320 Tenino Street have?
Some of 8320 Tenino Street's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8320 Tenino Street currently offering any rent specials?
8320 Tenino Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8320 Tenino Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8320 Tenino Street is pet friendly.
Does 8320 Tenino Street offer parking?
Yes, 8320 Tenino Street offers parking.
Does 8320 Tenino Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8320 Tenino Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8320 Tenino Street have a pool?
No, 8320 Tenino Street does not have a pool.
Does 8320 Tenino Street have accessible units?
No, 8320 Tenino Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8320 Tenino Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8320 Tenino Street does not have units with dishwashers.

