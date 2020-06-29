All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 8 2020 at 9:08 AM

8315 Midway Road

8315 Midway Road
Location

8315 Midway Road, Dallas, TX 75209
Bluffview

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest suite
hot tub
Stunning newer construction! Located on the quiet residential stretch of Midway Road in Bluffview. Over $100k in upgrades! Plenty of space in this clean transitional design. Recently refinished hardwood floors. Tall ceilings & large kitchen island are perfect for entertaining. SS appliances, built-in fridge, 48inch gas range, & butlers bar. Oversized master suite with spa like bathroom & walk-in closet. Large game room upstairs with 3 guest suites. Executive study with custom built-ins. Nearly 500ft of floored attic closet space. Wired for surround sound & full security system. Amazing backyard with a beautiful resort style pool, covered patio, built-in gas grill & mini fridge. Close to Inwood Village Shopping!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8315 Midway Road have any available units?
8315 Midway Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 8315 Midway Road have?
Some of 8315 Midway Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8315 Midway Road currently offering any rent specials?
8315 Midway Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8315 Midway Road pet-friendly?
No, 8315 Midway Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 8315 Midway Road offer parking?
Yes, 8315 Midway Road offers parking.
Does 8315 Midway Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8315 Midway Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8315 Midway Road have a pool?
Yes, 8315 Midway Road has a pool.
Does 8315 Midway Road have accessible units?
No, 8315 Midway Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8315 Midway Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8315 Midway Road has units with dishwashers.

