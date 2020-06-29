8315 Midway Road

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking pool bbq/grill guest suite hot tub

Stunning newer construction! Located on the quiet residential stretch of Midway Road in Bluffview. Over $100k in upgrades! Plenty of space in this clean transitional design. Recently refinished hardwood floors. Tall ceilings & large kitchen island are perfect for entertaining. SS appliances, built-in fridge, 48inch gas range, & butlers bar. Oversized master suite with spa like bathroom & walk-in closet. Large game room upstairs with 3 guest suites. Executive study with custom built-ins. Nearly 500ft of floored attic closet space. Wired for surround sound & full security system. Amazing backyard with a beautiful resort style pool, covered patio, built-in gas grill & mini fridge. Close to Inwood Village Shopping!