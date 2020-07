Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Cute home with new wood flooring, granite in the kitchen, stainless sink. The large formal area is separated by a bar to the open kitchen and family room with a fireplace tucked away in the back of the home. All bedrooms are off a closed hall. The backyard has a private patio great for evenings out.