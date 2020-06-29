8207 Claremont Drive

Amenities

Sought after community with a short drive to downtown Dallas and 1 mile from the popular White

Rock Lake. This home is surrounded by beautiful, mature tree lined streets & creeks. Fully renovated, you can create your own outdoor oasis on this huge corner lot that is surrounded by a recently installed 8ft. cedar fence. Upgrades include: electrical wiring & panel, plumbing, roof, HVAC system, new kitchen with modern cabinets, SS appliances, Quartz countertops throughout and much more! Whether you want to enjoy all the amenities that White Rock Lake has to offer or relax in your own oasis, this home is in a perfect location to Downtown Dallas and the surrounding area.