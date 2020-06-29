All apartments in Dallas
Last updated August 20 2019 at 10:57 PM

8207 Claremont Drive

8207 Claremont Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8207 Claremont Drive, Dallas, TX 75228
Claremont

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Sought after community with a short drive to downtown Dallas and 1 mile from the popular White
Rock Lake. This home is surrounded by beautiful, mature tree lined streets & creeks. Fully renovated, you can create your own outdoor oasis on this huge corner lot that is surrounded by a recently installed 8ft. cedar fence. Upgrades include: electrical wiring & panel, plumbing, roof, HVAC system, new kitchen with modern cabinets, SS appliances, Quartz countertops throughout and much more! Whether you want to enjoy all the amenities that White Rock Lake has to offer or relax in your own oasis, this home is in a perfect location to Downtown Dallas and the surrounding area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8207 Claremont Drive have any available units?
8207 Claremont Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 8207 Claremont Drive have?
Some of 8207 Claremont Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8207 Claremont Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8207 Claremont Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8207 Claremont Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8207 Claremont Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 8207 Claremont Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8207 Claremont Drive offers parking.
Does 8207 Claremont Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8207 Claremont Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8207 Claremont Drive have a pool?
No, 8207 Claremont Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8207 Claremont Drive have accessible units?
No, 8207 Claremont Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8207 Claremont Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8207 Claremont Drive has units with dishwashers.

