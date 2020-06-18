8205 Southwestern Blvd

Amenities

I'm Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I'm a magical apartment locating genie in a bottle. I was born and raised here in Dallas, and I'm obsessed with helping people fall in love with the city as much as I have. I have an entire process designed to take all the stress and annoyance out of finding new apartments. Plus, I'm free to work with! Message me on my website or phone so we can get this apartment hunting party started.







So you've finally done it. It's been 5 years since you won your last championship. What started off as a prodigious career of championship after championship began to nose-dive. Scandals, poor performances, reckless behavior. Everything. The same people who confidently predicted your ascent to unrivaled greatness became the people writing you off as just a brief flash of brilliance reduced to faded glory.



But no more. After years of struggle, and montage worthy training sequences you've finally got it back. Today you've reclaimed the crown of World Putt Putt Grand Champion. Glory, and the fortunes that come with it are now yours again.



Which means you can finally afford to move into that sweet new apartment you've been eyeballing since it was made. Horray!



NEIGHBORHOOD AMENITIES



One- and two-bedroom residences



One pool



Poolside grilling area



Walkability to Old Town Shopping Center and Central Market



Easy access to Lovers Lane and Greenville Avenue



Residential recycling program



Pet friendly







