816 W 7th Street

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave range Property Amenities coffee bar bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

Come and enjoy all Bishop Arts has to offer! Beautiful charming house with all the space you will ever need. This house has 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms a huge backyard for pets or gathering. Walking distance to the great restaurants, coffee shops, bars, all around Bishop Art! The hip Bishop Arts District is known for its diverse nightlife, chic independent fashion stores and colorful street art. Dining choices range from Texas-style BBQ to Vietnamese Pho, while relaxed bars pour everything from cocktails to house-brewed cider. Enjoy cult movies at Texas Theatre, while the art deco Kessler Theater presents live music by local and national bands. Come and check out this house in this great neighborhood!