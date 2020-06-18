All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 816 W 7th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
816 W 7th Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

816 W 7th Street

816 W 7th St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

816 W 7th St, Dallas, TX 75208

Amenities

pet friendly
coffee bar
fireplace
media room
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
range
Property Amenities
coffee bar
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
Come and enjoy all Bishop Arts has to offer! Beautiful charming house with all the space you will ever need. This house has 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms a huge backyard for pets or gathering. Walking distance to the great restaurants, coffee shops, bars, all around Bishop Art! The hip Bishop Arts District is known for its diverse nightlife, chic independent fashion stores and colorful street art. Dining choices range from Texas-style BBQ to Vietnamese Pho, while relaxed bars pour everything from cocktails to house-brewed cider. Enjoy cult movies at Texas Theatre, while the art deco Kessler Theater presents live music by local and national bands. Come and check out this house in this great neighborhood!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 816 W 7th Street have any available units?
816 W 7th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 816 W 7th Street have?
Some of 816 W 7th Street's amenities include pet friendly, coffee bar, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 816 W 7th Street currently offering any rent specials?
816 W 7th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 816 W 7th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 816 W 7th Street is pet friendly.
Does 816 W 7th Street offer parking?
No, 816 W 7th Street does not offer parking.
Does 816 W 7th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 816 W 7th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 816 W 7th Street have a pool?
No, 816 W 7th Street does not have a pool.
Does 816 W 7th Street have accessible units?
No, 816 W 7th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 816 W 7th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 816 W 7th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Argyle
3721 N Hall St
Dallas, TX 75219
The Austin
1212 Singleton Blvd
Dallas, TX 75212
Fairways at Prestonwood
5769 Belt Line Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
Hanover Midtown Park
8250 Meadow Rd
Dallas, TX 75231
The Verandas at Timberglen
4607 Timberglen Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
Cypress at Trinity Groves
320 Singleton Blvd
Dallas, TX 75212
Ardan
2975 Blackburn Street
Dallas, TX 75204
Rosemont of Oak Hollow
3015 E Ledbetter Dr
Dallas, TX 75216

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University