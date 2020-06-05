815 Edd Rd

Amenities
4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home for Lease in Dallas - Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home for lease in Dallas. Built-in 2005. 1625 sq ft. Two car garage. Includes a covered porch. The kitchen is equipped with an electric stove, a dishwasher, and a microwave. Ceramic tile in wet areas. Ceiling fan in the master bedroom and living room. Large fenced backyard. Close to highways.
VIEW THIS PROPERTY: Please go to our website to schedule an appointment: https://www.fortworthpropertymanager.com/fort-worth-homes-for-rent
SUBMIT A RENTAL APPLICATION: Please go to our website to submit a rental application https://www.fortworthpropertymanager.com/fort-worth-homes-for-rent
READ RENTAL CRITERIA: Please go to https://www.FortWorthPropertyManager.com/rental-criteria to read our rental criteria.
CALL US: If you have any questions please call our office at 972-785-8427.
UTILITIES:
ELECTRICITY: Tenant pays for electricity. Go to www.PowerToChoose.org to find an electricity provider.
WATER: Tenant pays for water - City of Dallas.
GAS: N/A.
PARKING:
Two car garage in the front.
(RLNE2641036)