Dallas, TX
815 Edd Rd
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:12 AM

815 Edd Rd

815 Edd Road · No Longer Available
Location

815 Edd Road, Dallas, TX 75253

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home for Lease in Dallas - Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home for lease in Dallas. Built-in 2005. 1625 sq ft. Two car garage. Includes a covered porch. The kitchen is equipped with an electric stove, a dishwasher, and a microwave. Ceramic tile in wet areas. Ceiling fan in the master bedroom and living room. Large fenced backyard. Close to highways.

VIEW THIS PROPERTY: Please go to our website to schedule an appointment: https://www.fortworthpropertymanager.com/fort-worth-homes-for-rent

SUBMIT A RENTAL APPLICATION: Please go to our website to submit a rental application https://www.fortworthpropertymanager.com/fort-worth-homes-for-rent

READ RENTAL CRITERIA: Please go to https://www.FortWorthPropertyManager.com/rental-criteria to read our rental criteria.

CALL US: If you have any questions please call our office at 972-785-8427.

UTILITIES:

ELECTRICITY: Tenant pays for electricity. Go to www.PowerToChoose.org to find an electricity provider.

WATER: Tenant pays for water - City of Dallas.

GAS: N/A.

PARKING:

Two car garage in the front.

(RLNE2641036)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 815 Edd Rd have any available units?
815 Edd Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 815 Edd Rd have?
Some of 815 Edd Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 815 Edd Rd currently offering any rent specials?
815 Edd Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 815 Edd Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 815 Edd Rd is pet friendly.
Does 815 Edd Rd offer parking?
Yes, 815 Edd Rd offers parking.
Does 815 Edd Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 815 Edd Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 815 Edd Rd have a pool?
No, 815 Edd Rd does not have a pool.
Does 815 Edd Rd have accessible units?
No, 815 Edd Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 815 Edd Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 815 Edd Rd has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
