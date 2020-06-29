814 Liberty Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

RARE CHEERFUL loft-style Corner lot home in Bryan Place, near Klyde Warren Park, Downtown, Uptown, SMU, Baylor Medical, Greenville and Farmers Market. Walking distant to community park! Updates in Kitchen and bathrooms. New paint through entire house (In progress) and new laminate flooring in living, dining and downstairs bedroom (In progress)! 2nd level master suite & living area adjacent to outdoor deck. Large master bedroom closet. Great drive-up w-private 2-car driveway to 1-car garage. Features soaring vaulted ceilings in living & dining areas. Covered patio!