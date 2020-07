Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher walk in closets fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities

Don't miss this jewel of a home in a unique setting! This house was custom built in 2005 on over half an acre. Enter to soaring ceilings, concrete and bamboo flooring, stone fireplace and open living and dining. Private Master Suite with dual sinks, separate shower, jetted tub and large walk-in closet. Loft living area, built in bar and office space with access to the exterior 26 x 22 ft ft deck. Perfect for entertaining!