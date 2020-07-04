All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 8117 Rayville Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
8117 Rayville Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8117 Rayville Drive

8117 Rayville Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8117 Rayville Drive, Dallas, TX 75217
Pleasant Grove

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
concierge
internet access
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
concierge
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 2 bath home in Pleasant Grove has been renovated inside and out and includes new laminate and vinyl flooring, fresh paint, energy-efficient windows (to help lower your electric bill!), a brand-new kitchen and two new bathrooms. Its great location puts a block down the road from the Buckner DART Station, right along the bus line, and steps from tons of shopping, dining and grocery stores. Enjoy a short walk to Crawford Memorial Park and BH Macon Elementary School, or a short drive to William M Anderson Elementary and H. Grady Spruce High School. Get this home today before it's gone!

Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured movers to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.

Alden Short, Inc., a Dallas-based property management company, is a leader in providing affordable rental homes and apartments in North Texas. Founded in 1976, Alden Short has acquired more than 45 apartment complexes and 1,000 rental homes, bringing the total portfolio to just under 2,500 units. Through our second-chance leasing process, we afford the opportunity to those with negative background to find safe, affordable and quality housing. For more information, visit www.ashortinc.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8117 Rayville Drive have any available units?
8117 Rayville Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 8117 Rayville Drive have?
Some of 8117 Rayville Drive's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and concierge. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8117 Rayville Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8117 Rayville Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8117 Rayville Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8117 Rayville Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8117 Rayville Drive offer parking?
No, 8117 Rayville Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8117 Rayville Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8117 Rayville Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8117 Rayville Drive have a pool?
No, 8117 Rayville Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8117 Rayville Drive have accessible units?
No, 8117 Rayville Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8117 Rayville Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8117 Rayville Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village Cliffs
8612 Southwestern Blvd
Dallas, TX 75206
Cortland Waters Edge
1701 Royal Ln
Dallas, TX 75229
Trinity Village at Farmers Creek
4280 Trinity Mills Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
Lennox at West Village
3700 Cole Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
27TwentySeven
2727 Kings Rd
Dallas, TX 75219
La Salle
18725 Dallas Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75287
Lincoln Court
3838 Rawlins St
Dallas, TX 75219
Glen at Highpoint
9050 Markville Dr
Dallas, TX 75243

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University