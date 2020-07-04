8117 Rayville Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 concierge cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 2 bath home in Pleasant Grove has been renovated inside and out and includes new laminate and vinyl flooring, fresh paint, energy-efficient windows (to help lower your electric bill!), a brand-new kitchen and two new bathrooms. Its great location puts a block down the road from the Buckner DART Station, right along the bus line, and steps from tons of shopping, dining and grocery stores. Enjoy a short walk to Crawford Memorial Park and BH Macon Elementary School, or a short drive to William M Anderson Elementary and H. Grady Spruce High School. Get this home today before it's gone!



Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured movers to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.



