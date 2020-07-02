8109 Skillman Street

Amenities

Nice and quiet open floor plan 3 bedrooms 2 baths condo in Dallas. Condo is on the second floor with balcony overlooking peaceful creek. Completely Updated throughout. Home is freshly painted. It has a brand new kitchen with cabinets and countertops along with new bathrooms including sink, tub, toilet and flooring. Large living area with brand new fireplace, dining area, large closets and full size washer dryer area. Covered parking with recent complex updates include roof, and carports. Great location, Richardson schools, close to highways, restaurants and shopping. Only 10 minutes from North Park Mall.