All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 8109 Skillman Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
8109 Skillman Street
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

8109 Skillman Street

8109 Skillman Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Lake Highlands
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8109 Skillman Street, Dallas, TX 75231
Lake Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
Nice and quiet open floor plan 3 bedrooms 2 baths condo in Dallas. Condo is on the second floor with balcony overlooking peaceful creek. Completely Updated throughout. Home is freshly painted. It has a brand new kitchen with cabinets and countertops along with new bathrooms including sink, tub, toilet and flooring. Large living area with brand new fireplace, dining area, large closets and full size washer dryer area. Covered parking with recent complex updates include roof, and carports. Great location, Richardson schools, close to highways, restaurants and shopping. Only 10 minutes from North Park Mall.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8109 Skillman Street have any available units?
8109 Skillman Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 8109 Skillman Street have?
Some of 8109 Skillman Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8109 Skillman Street currently offering any rent specials?
8109 Skillman Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8109 Skillman Street pet-friendly?
No, 8109 Skillman Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 8109 Skillman Street offer parking?
Yes, 8109 Skillman Street offers parking.
Does 8109 Skillman Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8109 Skillman Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8109 Skillman Street have a pool?
Yes, 8109 Skillman Street has a pool.
Does 8109 Skillman Street have accessible units?
No, 8109 Skillman Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8109 Skillman Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8109 Skillman Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trinity Village at Farmers Creek
4280 Trinity Mills Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
4600 Ross
4600 Ross Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204
Oaks Trinity
333 E Greenbriar Ln
Dallas, TX 75203
Mosaic Luxury Highrise
300 N Akard St
Dallas, TX 75202
GARDEN VILLA
5121 Gaston Avenue
Dallas, TX 75214
The Verandas at Timberglen
4607 Timberglen Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
Holiday Hills I
811 N Plymouth Rd
Dallas, TX 75211
The Southwestern
5959 Maple Ave
Dallas, TX 75235

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University